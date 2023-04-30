Tunisia Coast Guard Recovers 210 Migrant Bodies Amid Surge in Migration

Tunisia’s coast guard announced on Friday that it had recovered around 210 bodies of migrants along the country’s central coastline in less than two weeks, amid a rising number of migration attempts. Preliminary examinations indicate that the migrants were from sub-Saharan Africa. The increasing number of dead migrants has overwhelmed the Habib Bourguiba Hospital morgue in Sfax. Local authorities are speeding up burial procedures after DNA tests and possible identification by relatives to ease pressure on hospitals. Tunisia and the European Union recently agreed to promote the voluntary return of sub-Saharan migrants to their countries of origin. Migration to Europe has surged, with 189,620 recorded in 2022. Tunisia serves as a stepping stone to Europe for many sub-Saharan Africans, while others come from neighboring Libya.