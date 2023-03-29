Tunisia Cuts Water Supply at Night Due to Severe Drought

Tunisia began cutting off the supply of drinking water at night in response to the severe drought. The water is cut off in areas of the capital Tunis, and other cities including Hammamet, Sousse, Monastir and Sfax, Reuters reported. The move, which was not announced in advance, reportedly is meant to reduce water consumption. The water cut offs had been scheduled to start over the summer, according to the report, citing unnamed Tunisian officials. But the seriousness of the drought and the continued lack of rainfall is believed to have led to the current situation.

The Sidi Salem Dam in the north of the country, which provides much of the drinking water to several regions, has declined to only 16% of its maximum capacity of 580 million cubic meters, Reuters reported, citing official figures.