Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Tunisia Cuts Water Supply at Night Due to Severe Drought
Sidi Salem Dam in the north of Tunisia, which provides much of the drinking water to several regions, has declined to only 16% of its maximum capacity of 580 million cubic meters. (Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
Tunisia
water

Tunisia Cuts Water Supply at Night Due to Severe Drought

The Media Line Staff
03/29/2023

Tunisia began cutting off the supply of drinking water at night in response to the severe drought. The water is cut off in areas of the capital Tunis, and other cities including Hammamet, Sousse, Monastir and Sfax, Reuters reported. The move, which was not announced in advance, reportedly is meant to reduce water consumption. The water cut offs had been scheduled to start over the summer, according to the report, citing unnamed Tunisian officials. But the seriousness of the drought and the continued lack of rainfall is believed to have led to the current situation.

The Sidi Salem Dam in the north of the country, which provides much of the drinking water to several regions, has declined to only 16% of its maximum capacity of 580 million cubic meters, Reuters reported, citing official figures.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.