Tunisian President Names Country’s 1st Female Prime Minister
Demonstration in support of the Tunisian Arab Spring protests takes place in Lyon, France, on Jan. 15, 2011. (WIkimedia Commons)
News Updates
Tunisia
appointed prime minister
Female
Najla Bouden Romdhane

Tunisian President Names Country’s 1st Female Prime Minister

The Media Line Staff
09/29/2021

Tunisia’s president, Kais Saied, has named the country’s first female prime minister. Saied’s announcement on Wednesday of Najla Bouden Romdhane as the country’s new prime minister comes two months after he fired the government and suspended parliament, and assumed executive authority in a move his critics have called a coup. Last week he announced that he will rule by decree, which allows him to run the country while suspending part of the country’s constitution.

Romdhane, 63, a university engineer who has worked with the World Bank, is relatively unknown and has no real government experience. Saied has called for her to propose a government as soon as possible, including calling on her to propose a new cabinet “in the coming hours or days.”

He added that his nomination of a woman to the position of prime minister is “an honor for Tunisia and an homage to Tunisian women.

