Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Tunisian President Rejects Calls to End Gov’t Crisis: No Talks With ‘Cancer Cells’
News Updates
Kais Saied
Tunisia
Coup
Ennahda
Hichem Mechichi

Tunisian President Rejects Calls to End Gov’t Crisis: No Talks With ‘Cancer Cells’

The Media Line Staff
08/06/2021

Tunisia’s President Kais Saied said in a video published on Thursday that there was “no turning back” from his decision to freeze parliament and assume executive power, and that “there is no dialogue except with the honest.” Therefore, the president said, he would hold no talks with “cancer cells.” His comments came in response to calls earlier Thursday by the moderate Islamist Ennahda party, the largest party in Tunisia’s parliament, for dialogue over Saied’s ousting of Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi and seizing of power in a move that critics have called a “coup.” The powerful Tunisian General Labour Union, along with the governments of the United States and France, has called on Saied to appoint a new government and end the state of emergency in the country. US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez and ranking member Jim Risch said in a joint statement on Thursday that “President Saied must recommit to the democratic principles that underpin US-Tunisia relations, and the military must observe its role in a constitutional democracy.”

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.