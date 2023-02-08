Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Tunisian President Saied Fires Foreign Minister
Demonstration in support of the Tunisian Arab Spring protests takes place in Lyon, France, on Jan. 15, 2011. (WIkimedia Commons)
News Updates
Tunisia
Kais Saied
foreign minister

Tunisian President Saied Fires Foreign Minister

The Media Line Staff
02/08/2023

Tunisian President Kais Saied fired his foreign minister, the fourth government minister he has fired so far this year. Othman Jerandi on Tuesday tweeted: “Today, my duties as Minister of Foreign Affairs ended after 3 years, and, amid a delicate circumstance, my only aim was the supreme interest of Tunisia.” He is the most senior minister to lose his job; other government officials fired this year were the trade, agriculture and education ministers. No reason was given for his firing by the president’s office.

Jerandi will be replaced by Tunisia’s ambassador to Belgium and the European Union, Nabil Ammar.

Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported, citing a former Tunisian diplomat that said Saied was frustrated that he was not invited to meet with his US President Joe Biden during his December visit to Washington, though he met with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, and that he blamed Jerandi.

Tunisia had an 11% voter turnout a runoff round of parliamentary elections late last month. It is the same percentage of the electorate that turned out for December’s initial elections, which were boycotted by all opposition parties.

In July 2021, Saied declared a state of emergency, dismissed the government, suspended parliament, and ruled by decree until a new constitution was approved half a year ago, that concentrated power in the hands of the president, meaning that the parliament will have far fewer powers than in the past. Tunisia transformed into a country with democratic rule as a result of the 2011 Arab Spring, until Saied launched what is considered a “coup” by his opponents.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.