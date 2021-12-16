Tunisia’s Navy Rescues 78 Migrants After Boat Capsizes

A boat carrying migrants trying to reach Europe capsized off the coast of Tunisia on Wednesday. Tunisia’s navy rescued 78 of the migrants, mostly from Bangladesh and Egypt. At least one of the migrants remains missing. The migrants had left from Libya the previous night, Tunisia’s defense ministry said, the AFP reported.

The rescued migrants were turned over to municipal authorities, according to the report.

The Tunisian coast guard has intercepted about 19,500 people attempting to cross the Mediterranean in the first nine months of this year, AFP reported, citing the FTDES rights group.