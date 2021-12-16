This Hanukkah Give the Gift of Truth

Tunisia’s Navy Rescues 78 Migrants After Boat Capsizes
Migrants rescued by Tunisia's national guard during an attempted crossing of the Mediterranean by boat, rest on the beach at the port of el-Ketef in Ben Guerdane in southern Tunisia near the border with Libya, on December 15, 2021. (Fathi Nasri/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Tunisia
Migrants

Tunisia’s Navy Rescues 78 Migrants After Boat Capsizes

The Media Line Staff
12/16/2021

A boat carrying migrants trying to reach Europe capsized off the coast of Tunisia on Wednesday. Tunisia’s navy rescued 78 of the migrants, mostly from Bangladesh and Egypt. At least one of the migrants remains missing. The migrants had left from Libya the previous night, Tunisia’s defense ministry said, the AFP reported.

The rescued migrants were turned over to municipal authorities, according to the report.

The Tunisian coast guard has intercepted about 19,500 people attempting to cross the Mediterranean in the first nine months of this year, AFP reported, citing the FTDES rights group.

