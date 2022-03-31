The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Tunisia’s President Dissolves Parliament, Accuses Body of Failed Coup
Tunisian President Kais Saied is shown on October 23, 2019 taking the oath of office at the parliament in Tunis. (Jdidi Wassim/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
News Updates
Tunisia
Kais Saied
Parliament

Tunisia’s President Dissolves Parliament, Accuses Body of Failed Coup

The Media Line Staff
03/31/2022

Tunisia’s president dissolved the county’s parliament, which has been suspended since last year. The decision announced on Wednesday by President Kais Saied comes after the parliament voted to repeal the decrees that he used to seize a number of powers in what critics have called a coup and was suspended by Saied in July.

In dissolving the parliament, Saied accused the body of a failed coup; he ordered investigations against lawmakers who met in an online session despite the continued suspension.

In July 2020, Saied fired the government and suspended parliament, and assumed executive authority. In September 2021, he announced that he would rule by decree. A month later, he appointed a new prime minister, and then approved a new cabinet of political neophytes, coming from academia or who were civil servants. Saied wants to amend the 2014 constitution, which he says he will then submit to a popular referendum.

The country earlier this month completed a national consultation process ahead of the drafting of a new constitution and the planned constitutional referendum, which will be followed by parliamentary elections, scheduled for July 25. The consultation process, called “Your opinion, our decision,” was a call to citizens to send suggestions for constitutional reforms on the topics of electoral, economic, financial, social, developmental, health, education and cultural affairs via electronic platforms and through local committees

Tunisia became a democracy in 2011 as part of the Arab Spring revolutions. Its democratic president and parliamentary form of government has experienced some difficulties. Saied was elected president in 2019.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.