Tunisia’s President Extends Suspension of Parliament Indefinitely

Tunisian President Kais Saied on Monday extended the suspension of parliament “until further notice,” one month after he froze parliament and assumed authority in what critics have called a coup.

A suspension of parliamentary immunity also was extended. Saied’s office said he will address the nation in the coming days.

Saied has said he intervened to save the country from collapse. He has not named a new prime minister or made public a way forward.

Tunisia’s 2011 revolution was one of the triggers of the Arab Spring.