Tunisia’s Saied Rebukes EU Envoy Over Meeting With Powerful Labor Union

Tunisian President Kais Saied has summoned the European Union’s ambassador in Tunis, Giuseppe Perrone, to protest what he described as a breach of diplomatic protocol following the envoy’s meeting with the head of the country’s most powerful labor union. The presidency said the meeting took place on Monday in Tunisia, and that Saied delivered a “strongly worded protest” on Tuesday over conduct he said fell outside the “official frameworks recognized in diplomatic practice.”

Perrone had met Noureddine Taboubi, secretary-general of the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT), which has long played a central role in the country’s politics and was a co-recipient of the 2015 Nobel Peace Prize for its part in brokering Tunisia’s post-2011 democratic transition. Relations between Saied and the UGTT have deteriorated in recent months as the union has accused the presidency of crushing dissent and has threatened a general strike over rising prices and worsening living standards.

In a separate statement, the European Union delegation in Tunis said Perrone used his talks with Taboubi to restate the bloc’s willingness to work with the UGTT and to “support Tunisia socially and economically across various sectors.” He also praised the union’s contribution to national dialogue and to economic development.

The dispute comes as Tunisia faces a grinding economic crisis, high unemployment, and pressure from international lenders to implement reforms. Saied, who has concentrated power in the presidency since 2021, has frequently clashed with domestic opponents, while the European Union seeks continued cooperation with Tunis on issues such as migration and economic stability.