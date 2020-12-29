Turkey and UK Sign Free-Trade Agreement

Turkey and the United Kingdom signed a free-trade agreement. The agreement will go into effect on January 1, the day after the UK completely leaves the European Union.

The agreement signed on Tuesday comes days after details of Brexit between the UK and EU were finalized, though the UK has signed trade agreements with dozens of other countries over the last year, which was considered a transition period.

Turkey and the UK traded more than $25 billion worth of goods in 2019. Britain is Turkey’s second largest market for exports.