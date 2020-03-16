Turkey: Coronavirus Cases Jump from 6 to 18 in One Day

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced Monday the identification of 12 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the country’s total to 18. This was the highest daily rise since the country’s first case was discovered last week. Two of the new cases were related to the first reported case in the country, seven were from people who traveled to Turkey from Europe, and three were from the United States. Turkey was the last major economy in the world to report an outbreak of the pandemic. As elsewhere, the government is taking strict measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, for example closing schools, shutting down public events, and canceling flights to many countries. Thousands of people returning to Turkey from pilgrimages in Saudi Arabia were put into quarantine Sunday.