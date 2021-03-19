Turkey Detains 20 Suspected Kurdish Militants

Turkey has detained at least 20 people in simultaneous raids on Friday in Ankara and Istanbul against suspected Kurdish militants. Among the detainees are three top local officials of the country’s pro-Kurdish party, The Associated Press reported citing report by the state-run news agency.

A state prosecutor last week filed a case with Turkey’s highest court seeking to ban the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party, or HDP, over alleged ties to the militant Kurdish nationalist organization, the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). The HDP denies it has links to the PKK.