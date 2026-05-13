Turkey Detains 324 Suspected Islamic State-Linked Operatives

Turkish police detained 324 people in 47 provinces on Wednesday in a nationwide operation targeting suspected links to the Islamic State group, the Interior Ministry said, as Ankara continued a broad campaign against extremist cells, funding channels, and support networks inside Turkey.

The ministry said the raids were carried out by provincial police counterterrorism units with support from the General Directorate of Security’s intelligence and counterterrorism branches, the National Intelligence Organization, and local chief public prosecutors’ offices.

Authorities said those detained included suspects wanted under existing arrest warrants, people accused of helping finance the Islamic State group, and individuals previously identified as having been active in the organization. Officials did not release the suspects’ names, nationalities, or details on any specific alleged plots.

“For the peace, unity, and solidarity of our nation, we continue our operations tirelessly, day and night, 365 days a year,” the ministry said.

Turkey designated the Islamic State group a terrorist organization in 2013 and has faced repeated attacks linked to the group over the past decade. One of the deadliest came during New Year celebrations in 2017, when a gunman attacked an Istanbul nightclub, killing 39 people.

The latest arrests follow other recent security operations tied to alleged Islamic State networks. In December, a police raid in northwestern Turkey led to a gun battle that killed three police officers and six Islamic State fighters. Turkish authorities have also investigated suspected extremist links in other security incidents, including an April shooting near a building that houses the Israeli Consulate in Istanbul.

The government has made nationwide counterterrorism sweeps a routine part of its domestic security policy, often targeting suspected recruiters, financiers, logistics operatives, and former members of armed groups. Wednesday’s arrests appear to fit that pattern, though authorities have not yet said whether any of the detainees will face formal charges.