Turkey Detains 88 in Nationwide Raids Over Alleged Links to Group Accused of 2016 Coup Attempt

Turkish authorities on Tuesday carried out nationwide detention operations targeting alleged members of the Gulen movement, associated with carrying out a failed coup. A total of 88 suspects were taken into custody in two separate investigations, officials said.

Prosecutors in the central Anatolian province of Kayseri said they authorized the detention of 70 suspects following an investigation that lasted eight months. Law enforcement units conducted simultaneous raids in four provinces—Kayseri, Istanbul, Adana, and Mersin—as part of the operation.

According to officials, 144 police teams comprising 676 personnel, including special operations units, were deployed. During the searches, officers confiscated concealed audio recording and camera equipment, unlicensed weapons and ammunition, along with organizational documents and digital materials allegedly linked to the group.

On the same day, the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office announced a separate operation resulting in the detention of 18 additional suspects across eight provinces. Prosecutors said 16 of those detained were public officials.

The Istanbul office stated that two suspects were alleged to have held senior positions within the organization, while the remaining detainees were accused of membership. Authorities did not disclose the names of the suspects or specify their institutional affiliations.

Officials said the two investigations were conducted independently and did not indicate whether further detentions were expected. No information was provided regarding court proceedings or formal charges at this stage.

The Turkish government accuses the Gulen movement of orchestrating the failed coup attempt in July 2016, during which elements of the military attempted to overthrow the government. The events left at least 250 people dead and approximately 2,200 others injured, according to official figures.

Ankara holds Fethullah Gulen, a Turkish cleric who lived in self-exile in the United States from 1999 until his death in 2024, responsible for directing the coup attempt. Turkish authorities have since designated the Gulen movement as a terrorist organization.

Since 2016, Turkish prosecutors and security forces have pursued extensive investigations and operations targeting individuals alleged to be affiliated with the movement. Tuesday’s detentions mark the latest actions in that ongoing effort, officials said.