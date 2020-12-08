You count on us for fact-based, trustworthy coverage of the Middle East.
Turkey Detains Nearly 200 on Suspicion of Ties to 2016 Coup Attempt
The General Directorate of Police and its surroundings in Ankara, Turkey, bombed during the attempted coup on July 15, 2016. (Pivox/Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates

Turkey Detains Nearly 200 on Suspicion of Ties to 2016 Coup Attempt

The Media Line Staff
12/08/2020

Turkish police on Tuesday arrested 198 people, including soldiers, over their alleged ties to the movement of US-based Muslim preacher Fethullah Gülen, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported. The Turkish government blames Gülen’s group for a July 2016 coup attempt and has detained tens of thousands of people it says are supporters of the group in raids across the country since then. Gülen, an ally-turned-opponent of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, denies involvement in the coup. Western governments and human rights organizations charge that the detentions are a purge of Erdoğan’s critics and dissenters, but Ankara continues to issue new arrest warrants on an almost daily basis. In addition, more than 100,000 public sector employees and military personnel have also been sacked or suspended over alleged links to Gülen since 2016.

