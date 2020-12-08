Turkey Detains Nearly 200 on Suspicion of Ties to 2016 Coup Attempt

Turkish police on Tuesday arrested 198 people, including soldiers, over their alleged ties to the movement of US-based Muslim preacher Fethullah Gülen, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported. The Turkish government blames Gülen’s group for a July 2016 coup attempt and has detained tens of thousands of people it says are supporters of the group in raids across the country since then. Gülen, an ally-turned-opponent of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, denies involvement in the coup. Western governments and human rights organizations charge that the detentions are a purge of Erdoğan’s critics and dissenters, but Ankara continues to issue new arrest warrants on an almost daily basis. In addition, more than 100,000 public sector employees and military personnel have also been sacked or suspended over alleged links to Gülen since 2016.