Turkey Discovers 3rd Mine in Black Sea From Russo-Ukraine War

Turkey discovered a third naval mine floating off of its coast in the Black Sea. The mine discovered on Wednesday is the third found in Turkey’s territorial waters since the start of Russia’s war against Ukraine. The mine was safely detonated by Turkish military diving teams, Reuters reported.

Turkey shares a Black Sea border with both Russia and Ukraine. The two countries have accused each other of laying mines in the Black Sea, and some of the mines later became unmoored due to rough weather. Bulgaria, Georgia and Romania also have borders on the Black Sea. It is a major shipping route for vessels carrying grain, fuel and oil products.

Meanwhile, concern is mounting that such mines could drift as far as the Strait of Bosphorus and the Mediterranean Sea.