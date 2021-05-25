Turkey Fires Central Bank Deputy Governor

Turkey fired one of its four central bank deputy governors. The removal on Tuesday of Oguzhan Ozbas comes two months after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan fired the county’s central bank governor.

The country is in the midst of serious twin economic and political crises. The lira has lost 14% against the dollar since March.

Semih Tumen was named to replace Ozbas. Tumen is an adviser to Erdogan and heads the economics department at Ankara’s TED University.

Four of seven members of the Turkish Central Bank now have less than one year of experience at their jobs, Al Jazeera reported.