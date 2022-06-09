Turkey Has Deported 18,256 Migrants to Afghanistan Since January

Turkey has repatriated 18,256 Afghans back to their homeland since flights to Afghanistan were resumed on Jan. 27, the Turkish Interior Ministry said on Wednesday. A total of 34,112 illegal migrants to Turkey have been sent back to their countries of origin since the beginning of the year, the ministry said in a statement. Turkey is holding 24,344 foreigners, of 89 nationalities, in administrative detention, pending deportation. Turkey is a popular destination for migrants who wish to cross into Europe, and since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August 2021, illegal crossings from that country into Turkey have been on the rise, according to the ministry.