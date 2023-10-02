Turkey Hikes Industrial Natural Gas and Electricity Prices by 20%

Turkey’s state-run Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAŞ) announced a 20% increase in the prices of natural gas and electricity for industrial users on Sunday. The move affects both small-to-medium-sized and large industrial customers, according to the statement from BOTAŞ. Additionally, the price of gas used in electricity production has been raised by the same percentage.

Despite the increase, BOTAŞ said there was no change in the wholesale prices of natural gas for residential usage. The corporation also noted that Turkey still maintains some of the lowest residential natural gas prices in Europe, coming in second only to Ukraine.

The price hike comes at a time when Turkey is grappling with a significant shortage in natural gas supplies, leading to disruptions in gas-fired power plants and affecting major industrial consumers.