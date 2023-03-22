Turkey, Iraq To Build New Transportation Corridor

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has announced that Turkey and Iraq will construct a land and railroad transportation corridor that will stretch from the Iraqi province of Basra to the Turkish border. During a joint press conference with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani, Erdoğan expressed his confidence in the project, saying, “I believe that we will transform the Development Road Project into the new Silk Road of our region.”

In addition to the transportation project, Turkey will increase the amount of water released from the Tigris River to assist Iraq in dealing with its water shortage. Turkey’s neighbor has been urging Ankara to secure Iraq’s water share from the Tigris and Euphrates rivers, which originate from Turkey.

The two leaders also reiterated their commitment to fighting terrorism. Erdoğan called on Iraq to designate the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) as a terrorist organization and remove them from their lands. The PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, has been fighting against the Turkish government for more than three decades and using Iraq’s Qandil Mountains as its main base for years.

Al Sudani assured Erdoğan that his government would not allow Iraq’s territory to become a launching point for attacks against Turkey. The security officials of the two countries exchanged information on the issue during talks in the Turkish capital, Ankara. The security of Turkey and the security of Iraq, Al Sudani said, are inseparable.