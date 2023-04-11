Happy holidays!
Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Turkey Launches Its 1st Amphibious Assault Ship
TCG Anadolu amphibious assault ship of the Turkish Navy during its construction at Sedef Shipyard in Istanbul (Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
Turkey
amphibious assault ship

Turkey Launches Its 1st Amphibious Assault Ship

The Media Line Staff
04/11/2023

Turkey has launched its first amphibious assault ship, which President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said would allow the republic “to conduct military and humanitarian operations in every corner of the world, when needed.”

The ship, dubbed the TCG Anadolu, can handle light aircraft such as helicopters and jets that can take off from shorter runways. It is 232 meters long and 32 meters wide, and can carry about 1,400 personnel, equal to one battalion of soldiers, as well as combat vehicles and support units to operate overseas. The goal of the new ship is to extend its drone capabilities from land-based to naval operations.

“We see this vessel as a symbol that will consolidate Turkey’s regional leadership position,” Erdogan also said during Monday’s launch.

Turkey converted TCG Anadolu into a drone carrier from a planned aircraft carrier after the United States dropped Turkey from its F-35 fighter jet program over Ankara’s purchase of Russian S-400 defense systems in 2019.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.