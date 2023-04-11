Turkey Launches Its 1st Amphibious Assault Ship

Turkey has launched its first amphibious assault ship, which President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said would allow the republic “to conduct military and humanitarian operations in every corner of the world, when needed.”

The ship, dubbed the TCG Anadolu, can handle light aircraft such as helicopters and jets that can take off from shorter runways. It is 232 meters long and 32 meters wide, and can carry about 1,400 personnel, equal to one battalion of soldiers, as well as combat vehicles and support units to operate overseas. The goal of the new ship is to extend its drone capabilities from land-based to naval operations.

“We see this vessel as a symbol that will consolidate Turkey’s regional leadership position,” Erdogan also said during Monday’s launch.

Turkey converted TCG Anadolu into a drone carrier from a planned aircraft carrier after the United States dropped Turkey from its F-35 fighter jet program over Ankara’s purchase of Russian S-400 defense systems in 2019.