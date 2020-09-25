Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

Turkey Orders Dozens of Arrests Over 2014 Kobani Protests
Kurds protest ISIS's siege of Kobani in Bologna, Italy, November 1, 2014. (Petar Milošević/Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
Turkey
Kurds
Kobani
Islamic State
PKK
HDP

The Media Line Staff
09/25/2020

Turkey has ordered the arrest of over 80 citizens, including pro-Kurdish opposition party leaders, due to their alleged involvement in protests from 2014 against the siege by Islamic State militias of the Syrian Kurdish border town Kobani. The government accused PKK (Kurdistan Workers’ Party) members of inviting the public to “carry out terror acts,” adding that the pro-Kurdish HDP (Peoples’ Democratic Party) supported these calls for violence. The HDP, parliament’s third-largest party, vehemently denied this. Turkish media is reporting that arrest warrants were issued for HDP members including former parliamentarians and that some have already been detained. In October 2014, people in Turkey’s southeast Kurdish regions took to the streets in violent protests against the Turkish army. They blamed the army for not interfering against the Islamic State forces attacking Kobani, which is adjacent to the Turkish border in Syria. By the end of the protests, 37 people were dead.

