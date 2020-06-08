Donate
The National Police headquarters in Ankara is shown in July 2016 after having been bombed by pilots seeking to overthrow the government. (Pivox/Wikimedia Commons)
Turkey Orders Yet More Arrests for 2016 Coup Attempt

The Media Line Staff
06/08/2020

Government prosecutors in Turkey have ordered the arrest of 149 people in connection with a failed coup that took place in the summer of 2016. Monday’s arrest warrants follow those issued last week for 118 others, with most of the wanted individuals serving in the military or security services. The coup attempt was pinned on followers of Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, a former ally of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan now living in self-exile in the United States. Gulen denies any involvement. Some 80,000 people have been arrested over the past four years, and it is estimated that another 150,000 have been fired from government positions. Monday’s warrants were issued by state prosecutors in the western provinces of Balikesir and Bursa, and in Gazientep Province, in the southeastern part of the country. Most of those issued last week were signed by prosecutors in Istanbul. The attempted coup, staged by elements from the armed forces, left an estimated 300 people dead.

Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
