An example of artwork posted online by the children of Turkish prisoners. This one expresses the sense of unfairness over who is being freed and who is not. (Courtesy)
Turkey
prisoner release
Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkey Passes Prison Release Law to Stem Spread of Virus

The Media Line Staff
04/14/2020

The Turkish parliament passed a law on Tuesday to allow the temporary release of around 45,000 prisoners and permanent release of a similar number of prisoners, in an effort to ease overcrowding in jails and reduce the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Turkey’s prison system houses around 300,000 people, making it the country with the second-largest prison population, and the most overcrowded prison system, in Europe, according to the Council of Europe. Critics have slammed the bill for excluding those jailed on terrorism charges, including journalists, politicians and other detainees who were rounded up after the failed 2016 coup attempt against President Tayyip Erdoğan. The bill passed by a vote of 279 to 51, according to deputy parliament speaker Süreyya Sadi Bilgiç. Released detainees will be under judicial control until the end of May and the Justice Ministry will be able to extend the period twice by a maximum of two months each time. Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gül said on Monday that 17 prisoners were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19, and three of these had died. He said 79 prison service employees had tested positive, as had 80 judges, prosecutors, and judiciary and forensic science personnel.

