Turkey Promotes KAAN Fighter Jet at Paris Air Show as Israeli Exhibits Face Restrictions
Attendees walk past the closed Israel Aerospace Industries pavilion during the 55th edition of the International Paris Air Show at the Paris Le Bourget Airport, on June 16, 2025. (ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images)

The Media Line Staff
06/18/2025

Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) unveiled its next-generation KAAN fighter jet at the Paris Air Show on Monday and announced ongoing negotiations with multiple countries for potential exports, according to the state-run Anadolu news agency. The event, held at Le Bourget, featured TAI’s growing portfolio of indigenous aircraft and drew sharp controversy over restrictions placed on Israeli defense displays.

TAI CEO Mehmet Demiroğlu said talks are underway with several international partners, including Indonesia, which recently signed a memorandum of understanding on the KAAN jet. “We expect the final agreement to be signed in the coming months,” Demiroğlu stated. He also said that Spain’s decision to purchase the Hurjet advanced jet trainer, following Turkey’s own adoption, has increased global interest in the platform. “We are the supermarket of Turkey’s aviation,” he added, referencing TAI’s offerings, which also include the Gökbey utility helicopter, Hürkuş basic trainer, and Aksungur drone.

The 55th edition of the air show, one of the most prestigious global aerospace gatherings, was also marked by controversy after organizers enclosed Israel’s defense industry booths behind black partition walls. The French decision affected Israeli displays showcasing offensive military technology.

Israel’s Defense Ministry criticized the measure as “politically motivated and improper,” while Israel Aerospace Industries CEO Boaz Levy called the move discriminatory, comparing it to “the dark days” when Jews were excluded from public life in Europe.

