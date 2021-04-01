Happy Holidays!

For those who celebrate, The Media Line wishes you a joyous Passover and a Happy Easter!

We hope you will support The Media Line (TML) this holiday season. TML is known for truthful, unbiased journalism and we are teaching future journalists to do the same. Through our Press and Policy Student Program, TML provides an innovative opportunity for students to globalize their educational experience by connecting to an active news bureau in the Middle East, studying journalism and public policy under the mentorship of veteran journalists while earning academic credit.
These students will reshape how the world sees and understands the Middle East and, in turn, how the Middle East impacts our world. Your contribution will provide the next generation with the skills they need to uphold the highest standards of journalism and, in turn, educate our global society with integrity and respect.
Thank you!

Donate
“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Turkey Records Highest Daily Tally of New Coronavirus Cases
Turkish Health Minister Dr. Fahrettin Koca chairs a meeting of the Coronavirus Scientific Advisory Board via video conference, on March 31, 2021 in Ankara, Turkey. (Aytuğ Can Sencar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
News Updates
coronavirus
Turkey
third wave
restrictions
Health Ministry
Ramadan

Turkey Records Highest Daily Tally of New Coronavirus Cases

The Media Line Staff
04/01/2021

More than 39,300 cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in Turkey on Wednesday, a record high of daily cases since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the country’s Health Ministry. Also recorded were 152 deaths from the virus, as well as 19,193 recoveries. A total of 1,401 patients are currently hospitalized, with hospital occupancy rates exceeding 50%.

Turkey is experiencing a third wave of the pandemic; numbers began to rise at the end of February. Health Minister Dr. Fahrettin Koca said 75% of current cases were of the British variant.

In response to the rise in cases, restrictive measures will be tightened, Turkey announced this week. Depending on the severity of the situation in a given area, authorities will impose weekend and nightly curfews, among other measures, and will limit Ramadan events. The holy Muslim month begins on April 14.

The country’s vaccination drive began on January 14; some 16 million doses have already been administered. Slightly more than 10% of the population has received the first dose of the vaccine.

Since the pandemic hit Turkey in March 2020, 3.3 million people have been infected with the virus and 31,537 have died.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.