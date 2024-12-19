This holiday season, give to:

Turkey Rejects US Cease-fire Claim With Syrian Kurdish Forces
Flag of the Syrian Democratic Forces, Nov. 6, 2015. (FugeeCamp/Creative Commons)

The Media Line Staff
12/19/2024

Turkey dismissed US claims of a cease-fire agreement with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northern Syria, a Turkish Defense Ministry official stated on Thursday. The official rejected comments made by US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, who suggested that a cease-fire near the Syrian city of Manbij had been extended through the week. The official described the US statement as “a slip of the tongue,” reiterating that Turkey does not negotiate with groups it considers terrorist organizations.

The SDF, a key US ally in the coalition against Islamic State fighters, is dominated by the People’s Defense Units (YPG), which Ankara sees as the Syrian branch of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). Turkey has battled the PKK for four decades and regards the PKK, YPG, and SDF as terrorist groups. While the US and its Western allies designate the PKK as a terrorist organization, they do not apply the same label to the YPG or SDF.

Turkey has conducted four military operations in northern Syria since 2016, citing national security concerns over YPG-controlled areas near its border. The Turkish official emphasized that “preparations and precautions as part of the fight against terrorism will continue until the PKK/YPG lays down its arms and its foreign fighters leave Syria.” While Turkey supports the Syrian National Army, which it hopes will “liberate” areas held by the YPG, there are no immediate plans for another ground operation.

The SDF, closely aligned with Western powers including the US and France, has been a point of contention in discussions about Syria’s political future, with France recently advocating for SDF representation in the transition process.

TheMediaLine
