The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Turkey Resuming Offshore Gas Exploration After 2-Year Hiatus
The Turkish-flagged drill ship ‘Yavuz’ prepares to search for natural gas off the western coast on Cyprus in July 2019 while accompanied by a Turkish warship. (Turkish National Defense Ministry - handout/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
News Updates
Turkey
offshore drilling
Eastern Mediterranean

Turkey Resuming Offshore Gas Exploration After 2-Year Hiatus

The Media Line Staff
08/10/2022

Turkey has resumed offshore gas exploration in the eastern Mediterranean Sea after a hiatus of two years. The Abdullhamid Han drillship set sail on Tuesday for waters that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a ceremony are “within our sovereign territory.”

Though the area that Turkey will drill for gas in has not been specified, it is speculated that it will be in Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone. Turkey does not recognize Cyprus as a sovereign state that is entitled to its own zone. Turkey argues that some of the waters around the island are part of Turkey’s continental shelf.

The European Union imposed sanctions on Turkey after it dispatched a drilling ship to waters near Cyprus in July 2019. Turkey then halted offshore gas explorations in December 2020, shortly after the EU threatened further economic sanctions. Cyprus is a member of the EU. The island nation also includes the self-declared Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Turkey has almost no domestic energy sources and relies on imports from countries such as Iran and Russia. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has led to a shortage of oil and gas in Europe and other regions of the world.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.