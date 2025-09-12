Turkey Seizes Can Holdings in Expanding Financial Crime Probe

Turkish authorities have taken control of Can Holdings, a conglomerate that owns several of the country’s few remaining independent television networks, as part of a sweeping investigation into financial crimes. Prosecutors announced on Thursday that the group, which controls Habertürk, Show TV, and Bloomberg HT, had been seized and placed under the management of the state-run Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF).

The case involves 121 companies across multiple industries, including construction, education, energy, hospitality, logistics, and media. Prosecutors stated that the investigation centers on allegations of tax evasion, fraud, money laundering, and the channeling of income from unidentified sources into company accounts. Arrest warrants were issued for 10 individuals, including top executives at Can Holdings.

According to Reporters Without Borders, the Turkish government already holds direct or indirect control over about 90% of the national media landscape. Turkey ranks 159th out of 180 countries in terms of press freedom, between Pakistan and Venezuela.

Wolfango Piccoli, co-president of Teneo, characterized the action as part of the government’s long-running and comprehensive clampdown. He noted that it comes at a moment when the economy is under strain, a persistent campaign against the opposition is underway, and the authorities are seeking new sources of revenue.

Despite the seizure, Habertürk and Show TV continued broadcasting. The TMSF stated that its priority was to maintain smooth operations.

The development follows heightened investor concerns after the central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates despite persistent inflation and political tensions with the opposition.