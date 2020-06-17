Donate
Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar (rear, in suit and tie) is shown in his Ankara office on June 17 watching progress being made by ground troops sent into Iraq against targets belonging to the Kurdistan Workers Party. (Arif Akdogan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Turkey Sends Ground Troops into Iraq as Part of Anti-Kurd Offensive

The Media Line Staff
06/17/2020

The Defense Ministry in Ankara says ground troops have been airlifted into northern Iraq as part of Turkey’s new offensive against the Iraq-based Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which it accuses of backing Turkish Kurds seeking autonomy. On Monday, Turkish warplanes began hitting PKK targets in Iraq together with cannon fire. Ankara has used both air and artillery strikes against Iraqi territory before, but observers say that boots on the ground is something new. The Turkish Defense Ministry identified the troops as commandos but did not say how many had crossed the border, although it noted that some had been airlifted while others had been transported using border-crossings. The Associated Press quoted Omer Celik, a senior member of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling Justice and Development Party, as saying: “Turkey continues its fight against terrorists using the rights based on international law.” On Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry in Baghdad summoned Turkey’s ambassador to protest what so far had been an air and artillery offensive.

