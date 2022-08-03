Turkey Sends Medical Aid to Lebanon

Turkey donated 90 tons of medical equipment and medicines to Lebanon, the Lebanese National News Agency reported on Tuesday. “We hope that this medical aid helps in supporting our Lebanese brothers during this time of crisis,” Turkish Ambassador to Lebanon Ali Baris Ulusoy said at a ceremony marking the transfer of assistance. Lebanese caretaker Health Minister Firass Abiad said the donation would provide major support to Lebanon’s hospital sector. He said the medicines would be distributed free of charge to primary care centers that support patients who cannot afford to buy them from pharmacies. The UN has described Lebanon’s ongoing, crippling financial crisis and economic meltdown as the worst in living memory and considers 80% of the country’s population to be poor.