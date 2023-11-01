Turkey Sets Sights on $56 Billion Tourism Target With Early Booking Drive

A diverse range of tourist attractions

Turkey is set to launch an early booking campaign in December to attract more tourists to a range of destinations. Firuz Bağlıkaya, president of the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TURSAB), announced the initiative, saying it would offer travelers the opportunity to enjoy holidays at “very affordable prices.”

“Our citizens should know that planning and booking trips early can save them money,” Bağlıkaya said. He emphasized that Turkey offers a diverse range of tourist experiences, including winter sports, beach vacations, cultural explorations, culinary delights, and medical tourism.

According to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute, Turkey has already earned $41.9 billion in tourism revenue in the first nine months of 2023. The country has set a target of $56 billion in tourism turnover for the entire year.