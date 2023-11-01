The Media Line
Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.

Help Fight The Battle
of Misinformation
Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Turkey Sets Sights on $56 Billion Tourism Target With Early Booking Drive
Hot air balloons in Cappadocia, Turkey, Oct. 22 2023. (Damoun Pournemati/Middle East Images/AFP/Getty Images)
News Updates
Turkey
tourism
early booking
Turkish Statistical Institute

Turkey Sets Sights on $56 Billion Tourism Target With Early Booking Drive

The Media Line Staff
11/01/2023

A diverse range of tourist attractions

Turkey is set to launch an early booking campaign in December to attract more tourists to a range of destinations. Firuz Bağlıkaya, president of the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TURSAB), announced the initiative, saying it would offer travelers the opportunity to enjoy holidays at “very affordable prices.”

“Our citizens should know that planning and booking trips early can save them money,” Bağlıkaya said. He emphasized that Turkey offers a diverse range of tourist experiences, including winter sports, beach vacations, cultural explorations, culinary delights, and medical tourism.

According to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute, Turkey has already earned $41.9 billion in tourism revenue in the first nine months of 2023. The country has set a target of $56 billion in tourism turnover for the entire year.

The Media Line
Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.

Help Fight The Battle
of Misinformation
Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.