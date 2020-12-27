This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Turkey Threatens to Retaliate if Troops in Libya Attacked
Khalifa Haftar (Magharebia/Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
Libya
Turkey
Khalifa Haftar

Turkey Threatens to Retaliate if Troops in Libya Attacked

The Media Line Staff
12/27/2020

Turkey threatened to retaliate against any attack by forces loyal to rebel leader Khalifa Haftar on its troops operating in support of Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA).

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar was responding on Saturday night to comments by Haftar, who has support from Russia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, in which he said that his army would “prepare to drive out the occupier by faith, will and weapons” and called Turkey a “colonizer.”

The GNA is recognized by the United Nations and backed by Turkey.

Akar told Turkish forces during an unscheduled visit to Tripoli that: “If they take such a step, they will be unable to find any place to flee to,” and that: “Everyone should come to their senses.”

The two sides signed a UN-brokered cease-fire agreement in October. Elections in Libya are scheduled for Dec. 24, 2021.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.