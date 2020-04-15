Turkey to Impose Second Consecutive Weekend Coronavirus Lockdown

Turkey will impose a second consecutive weekend lockdown in dozens of cities a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus in what is quickly becoming the primary epicenter of the outbreak in the Middle East. The announcement comes after Ankara was heavily criticized for what was perceived as the ill-planned shuttering of 31 cities last weekend. The closures were announced only two hours before taking effect, prompting people to take to the streets en masse to purchase essential goods. Videos of large crowds packed together in small spaces went viral, leading to accusations that the measure was poorly executed and may have done more to spread the contagion than to curb it. In response, the country’s interior minister resigned, although the move was rejected by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. More than 60,000 cases of COVID-19 – the disease caused by the coronavirus – have been confirmed in Turkey, which at the current rate of diagnosis is likely by next week to overtake Iran as the region’s hardest-hit nation.