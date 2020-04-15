Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Women wear protective face masks sitting near the Sultanahmet Mosque, also known as the Blue Mosque, as the nation tries to contain the novel coronavirus in Istanbul, March 17, 2020. (Ozan Kose/AFP via Getty Images)
Headlines
Turkey
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
coronavirus
lockdown
COVID-19
Middle East
Iran

Turkey to Impose Second Consecutive Weekend Coronavirus Lockdown

The Media Line Staff
04/15/2020

Turkey will impose a second consecutive weekend lockdown in dozens of cities a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus in what is quickly becoming the primary epicenter of the outbreak in the Middle East. The announcement comes after Ankara was heavily criticized for what was perceived as the ill-planned shuttering of 31 cities last weekend. The closures were announced only two hours before taking effect, prompting people to take to the streets en masse to purchase essential goods. Videos of large crowds packed together in small spaces went viral, leading to accusations that the measure was poorly executed and may have done more to spread the contagion than to curb it. In response, the country’s interior minister resigned, although the move was rejected by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. More than 60,000 cases of COVID-19 – the disease caused by the coronavirus – have been confirmed in Turkey, which at the current rate of diagnosis is likely by next week to overtake Iran as the region’s hardest-hit nation.

NEXT FROM
Headlines
MORE FROM Headlines

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click video to see
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.