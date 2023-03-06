Donate
Turkey Working To Extend Black Sea Grain Initiative
Turkish-flagged dry cargo ship Polarnet, carrying 12.000 tons of grain, departs from Chornomorsk Port on its way to Istanbul, Turkey for inspection by the Joint Coordination Center, Aug. 5, 2022. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
The Media Line Staff
03/06/2023

Turkey is working to extend the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which allows grain exports from Ukraine through a protected sea transit corridor to the rest of the world. The deal was brokered in July by Turkey and the United Nations, and they remain guarantors of the initiative.

The agreement was first extended in November and is set to expire on March 18 if no new extension is agreed on. Russia reportedly is unhappy with parts of the deal, and has called for taking into account its agricultural products as well.

The agreement enabled some nine million tons of Ukrainian grain to be exported between July and November. The Russian invasion on Ukraine has led to food shortages in parts of the world.

