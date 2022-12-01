Turkey’s 1st New Ambassador to Israel in 4 Years Offers Credentials

Turkey’s new ambassador to Israel presented his credentials in Jerusalem in order to allow him to get started in his job as the first Turkish ambassador to Israel in four years. Sakir Ozkan Torunlar gave the copy of his letter of credentials to Gil Haskel, the Foreign Ministry’s chief of state protocol on Thursday; he will soon meet with Israeli President Isaac Herzog to present the original document. Following the presentation on Thursday, Torunlar began meeting with Foreign Ministry officials.

Israel and Turkey restored full diplomatic ties in August, which were broken in 2018 when Turkey recalled its ambassador protest Israel’s response to Palestinian rioting on the Gaza border, which left dozens dead. Herzog made an official visit to Ankara in March at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.