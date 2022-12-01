Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Turkey’s 1st New Ambassador to Israel in 4 Years Offers Credentials
Turkey's new ambassador to Israel Sakir Ozkan Torunlar presents a copy of his credentials to Israel's Foreign Ministry Head of Protocol Gil Haskel in Jerusalem on December 1, 2022. (Twitter)
News Updates
Turkey
Israel

Turkey’s 1st New Ambassador to Israel in 4 Years Offers Credentials

The Media Line Staff
12/01/2022

Turkey’s new ambassador to Israel presented his credentials in Jerusalem in order to allow him to get started in his job as the first Turkish ambassador to Israel in four years.  Sakir Ozkan Torunlar gave the copy of his letter of credentials to Gil Haskel, the Foreign Ministry’s chief of state protocol on Thursday; he will soon meet with Israeli President Isaac Herzog to present the original document. Following the presentation on Thursday, Torunlar began meeting with Foreign Ministry officials.

Israel and Turkey restored full diplomatic ties in August, which were broken in 2018 when Turkey recalled its ambassador protest Israel’s response to Palestinian rioting on the Gaza border, which left dozens dead. Herzog made an official visit to Ankara in March at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.