Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Turkey’s Foreign Minister Visits Egypt in Bid To Mend Ties
News Updates
Mevlut Cavusoglu
Sameh Shoukry
Abdel Fattah el-Sisi
Egypt
Turkey
Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Visits Egypt in Bid To Mend Ties

The Media Line Staff
03/19/2023

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu visited Cairo on Saturday for talks with Egyptian officials in an attempt to mend their frayed ties after years of tension. Çavuşoğlu arrived in the Egyptian capital early Saturday, becoming the highest-ranking Turkish official to visit the Arab world’s most populous nation in over a decade. The two countries have been at odds since 2013, when the Egyptian military ousted Islamist President Mohammed Morsi, who was supported by Turkey’s Muslim Brotherhood group, designated as a terrorist organization by Egypt.

During their meeting, Çavuşoğlu and Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry discussed “various aspects” of bilateral relations and found common ground to relaunch political and economic relations. The talks were described as in-depth, transparent, and forthright. Çavuşoğlu spoke about making up for time lost since ambassador-level relations ended in late 2013 and suggested the possibility of an official meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt after Turkey’s May elections.

Turkey has abandoned its critical approach toward the Egyptian leader, who as defense minister led the military’s overthrow of Morsi in 2013. The two countries have collided in other areas, including Libya, where they back opposing sides, and the Eastern Mediterranean. Such confrontations nearly led to a direct clash between the two US allies in 2020. Saturday’s visit was the first to Cairo by a Turkish chief diplomat since 2012. Shoukry and Çavuşoğlu met last month when the Egyptian foreign minister visited quake-hit Turkey and Syria to show solidarity with the two nations.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.