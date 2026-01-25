Turkey’s Intelligence Chief Meets Hamas Delegation in Istanbul on Gaza Ceasefire’s Second Phase

Ibrahim Kalin, Turkey’s intelligence chief, met Saturday in Istanbul with a Hamas delegation headed by senior political bureau member and chief negotiator Khalil al-Hayya to discuss next steps in the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire, according to Turkish media and security sources.

The discussions centered on practical measures tied to the evolving agreement, including increasing humanitarian aid into Gaza, reopening the Rafah border crossing in both directions, and advancing the work of the newly established Palestinian technocratic body known as the Gaza Executive Board.

Both sides agreed to remain in close coordination as the ceasefire framework moves beyond its initial stage, the semi-official Anadolu Agency reported.

During the talks, the Hamas delegation thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for Turkey’s mediation, its guarantor role in the ceasefire and for “Ankara’s increasingly prominent role in the plan’s second phase.”

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas went into effect in October 2025 under a three-phase, 20-point plan introduced by President Donald Trump. Throughout the first phase, both Israel and Hamas repeatedly accused each other of violating the terms.

Earlier this month, the Trump administration announced second phase of the plan, shifting attention from maintaining the ceasefire to establishing technocratic governance in Gaza, enabling reconstruction, and advancing steps intended to remove Hamas’ military capabilities.

Saturday’s meeting in Istanbul reflected the increasing diplomatic activity around this stage of the process, with Turkey positioning itself as a key interlocutor on issues related to aid access, border operations, and Gaza’s administrative future under the developing framework.