Turkish Court Sentences 5 to Life in Prison Over Murder of Russian Envoy

A court in Turkey sentenced five people to life in prison over the 2016 murder of Russian ambassador Andrei Karlov during a photo exhibition in Ankara.

Andrei Karlov was shot dead by gunman Mevlut Mert Altintas, 22, an off-duty policeman at the time of the shooting. Altintas was shot and killed by police at the gallery. He has been linked to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group responsible for failed coup in Turkey in 2016 and led by Fethullah Gulen, a US-based Islamic preacher. The group denies the claims. Altinas reportedly shouted “Don’t forget Aleppo!” as he opened fire, appearing to refer to Russian involvement in Syria’s civil war.

Three of those convicted on Tuesday received two life sentences without parole, and the two others were handed down one life sentence each, also without parole.