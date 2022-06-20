Turkish, Israeli Presidents Vow To Continue Cooperation, Improve Ties

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Israeli President Isaac Herzog, speaking by telephone Sunday night, pledged to improve bilateral relations between the countries, boosting dialogue cooperation on issues such as matters of mutual defense and the fight against terrorism, the Turkish Directorate of Communications said in a statement. Herzog thanked Erdoğan for Turkey’s assistance in the fight against terrorism, the directorate said. Israel and Turkey have recently cooperated to thwart an alleged attempt by Iranian terrorist cells to target Israelis in Turkey, amid an ongoing thawing of relations between Ankara and Jerusalem. Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid is set to visit Turkey on Thursday.