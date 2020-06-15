Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar (pointing) oversees Operation Claw-Eagle overnight between Sunday and Monday at the Air Force Command Control Center in Ankara. (Arif Akdogan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
News Updates
Turkey
Kurdistan Workers Party
PKK
Iraq
Airstrikes

Turkish Warplanes Strike Kurdish Targets in Northern Iraq

The Media Line Staff
06/15/2020

Turkey launched a series of airstrikes overnight between Sunday and Monday against 81 targets belonging to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which is based in northern Iraq but is seeking autonomy for Kurdish citizens of Turkey. “Operation Claw-Eagle has started. Our planes are bringing the caves down on the terrorists’ heads,” the Turkish Defense Ministry said on its Twitter account. “The PKK and other terrorist elements are threatening the security of our people and borders, with attacks increasing every day….” The PKK has been designated a terrorist organization not only by Turkey, but by the United States and the European Union. The Defense Ministry later stated that the targets had been in Qandil, which is close to Iraq’s border with Iran, as well as in the Iraqi regions of Sinjar, Zap, Avasin-Basyan and Hakurk. Ankara has launched occasional ground-based incursions into Iraq in an effort to snuff out PKK targets.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.