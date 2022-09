A Turkish warship docked in Israel for the first time in over a decade. The frigate Kemalreis docked in Haifa over the weekend as part of a NATO drill. The stop comes less than a month after Israel and Turkey reestablished diplomatic ties.

The ship reportedly will stay docked in Haifa for several days. Turkey has requested that the crew be allowed to disembark from the ship for shore leave, Reuters reported, citing an Israeli official.