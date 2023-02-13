Turkish Woman Rescued Week After Quake, as Deaths Pass 35,000

A woman was pulled alive from the rubble of a collapsed building in the southern Gaziantep province in Turkey on Monday morning, a week after a massive earthquake struck. The miracle rescue comes as the death toll in the earthquake rose above 35,000. Officials and medics reported Monday morning that 31,643 people had died in southern Turkey and 3,581 in northern Syria since the 7.8-magnitude temblor struck early on February 6.

Also on Monday, Martin Griffiths, under-secretary-general for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, said during a visit to the hard-hit area of Aleppo, Syria, that the rescue phase is “coming to a close,” and that it is important now to focus on providing shelter, food, schooling and psychosocial care to those affected by the quake. Griffiths had previously visited Kahramanmara, Turkey, where he projected that the death toll would ultimately top 55,000 and that “I am here to make sure that these people also are not forgotten.”