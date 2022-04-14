U of Haifa, Bahraini Center Form Partnership to Promote Coexistence

The University of Haifa and the King Hamad Global Centre for Peaceful Coexistence in Bahrain have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to form a partnership to promote tolerance and coexistence in the Middle East. The agreement signed on Wednesday is the third MOU that the Israeli university has reached with institutions in the Arab world following the signing of the Abraham Accords normalizing relations with Israel.

Under the agreement, University of Haifa and the King Hamad Global Centre will operate special development programs to promote coexistence between Jews and Arabs, as well as educational programs to cultivate leadership among younger generations.

The University of Haifa has signed two MOUs in the United Arab Emirates: with Zayed University, in which the institutions will share information and conduct joint projects across a variety of disciplines, including marine sciences, education, and natural-resources management; and between the university’s Soraya and Younes Nazarian Library and the UAE’s National Archives and Library, in which the libraries will collaborate on research and cultural activities as well as sharing resources and exchanging ideas.