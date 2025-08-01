UAE and Iraq Praised European Countries for Recognizing Palestinian State

UAE and Iraq Endorse Moves to Recognize Palestinian Statehood as Israel Airdrops Aid in Gaza

The United Arab Emirates and Iraq voiced support on Thursday for recent international decisions to recognize a Palestinian state, calling the announcements an important step toward justice for Palestinians and a path to regional stability. Their remarks came as the Israel Defense Forces reported new humanitarian airdrops over Gaza.

UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said international recognition “would enhance prospects for lasting peace and contribute to long-term regional stability.” He described the Palestinian cause as both a moral and humanitarian responsibility for the global community.

Iraq’s Foreign Ministry also welcomed the momentum, stating that the growing number of governments backing Palestinian statehood reflects support for “achieving justice for the Palestinian people and paving the way for the establishment of the independent State of Palestine.”

The announcements followed recent declarations by the United Kingdom, France, and other European states that they plan to bring recognition of Palestine to a vote at the United Nations General Assembly in September. Supporters argue that recognition would help revive stalled peace efforts, while critics contend it risks rewarding Hamas while dozens of hostages remain in captivity.