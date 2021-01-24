UAE Approves Tel Aviv Embassy, as Israel Opens Embassy in Abu Dhabi
The government of the United Arab Emirates on Sunday voted to approve the establishment of an embassy in Tel Aviv, according to UAE state-run media.
Also on Sunday, Israel officially opened an embassy in the UAE’s capital of Abu Dhabi. The embassy is temporary, until a permanent location is found.
The exchange of embassies is part of the U.S.-brokered normalization agreement known as the Abraham Accords, which were signed in Washington, D.C. in September.