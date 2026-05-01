UAE Bars Citizens From Traveling to Iran, Lebanon, and Iraq

The United Arab Emirates on Thursday barred its citizens from traveling to Iran, Lebanon, and Iraq and urged Emiratis already in those countries to leave immediately, citing regional unrest and the need to protect nationals abroad.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the ban was part of precautionary measures taken as tensions continue across the Middle East. The ministry called on Emiratis in the three countries to return to the UAE as soon as possible and to follow official travel guidance.

Authorities also instructed UAE citizens in Iran, Lebanon, and Iraq to contact the ministry through its emergency line, +971 800 44444, for assistance. The ministry said it was continuing to monitor conditions affecting Emiratis overseas.

The decision comes during a period of heightened regional volatility involving Iran, Hezbollah in Lebanon, Iraq-based armed groups, and wider Gulf security concerns. The UAE has previously issued safety alerts connected to missile and drone threats, while airspace disruptions and security warnings have affected several countries in the region.

Iran, Lebanon, and Iraq all sit at the center of overlapping regional crises. Iran remains a focal point of confrontation with Israel and the US; Lebanon has faced renewed instability linked to Hezbollah and Israeli military activity; and Iraq continues to host armed factions tied to broader regional rivalries.

The UAE, which normalized relations with Israel under the Abraham Accords in 2020 while also maintaining diplomatic engagement with Iran, has often sought to balance de-escalation with security preparedness. The travel ban signals Abu Dhabi’s concern that regional conditions could deteriorate quickly and place Emirati citizens at risk.