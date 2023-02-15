UAE Business Leaders Highlight Growing Investment Opportunities at OurCrowd Summit

Senior business leaders from the United Arab Emirates spoke at the OurCrowd Global Investor Summit on a panel titled “What’s Next for the Middle East: Insights from Leaders of a Regional Power,” discussing the growing commercial and investment opportunities following the Abraham Accords.

Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) acting Director-General Eng. Abdulla Abdul Aziz AlShamsi said during his keynote address, “Abu Dhabi believes in the power of partnership to drive innovation and support sustainable investment opportunities. Following the success of companies like OurCrowd in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi’s ability to move quickly and support growth is drawing interest from across Israel’s startup ecosystem.”

Salmaan Jaffery, chief business development officer of the Dubai International Financial Center, also discussed the confidence investors have in UAE startups, particularly those based in the Dubai International Financial Center. Jaffery added that many UAE startups are interested in expanding their businesses to Israel.

Dr. Sabah al-Binali, chairman of OurCrowd Arabia, who hosted the panel, said the growing commercial ties between the UAE and Israel are a testament to the relationship between the countries.

Over 9,000 people from 81 countries participated in this year’s OurCrowd Global Investor Summit, which marked the company’s 10th anniversary. OurCrowd has over $2.1 billion in commitments, deployed capital into 380 portfolio companies, and 42 funds worldwide. In November, OurCrowd significantly expanded its Abu Dhabi operations with a new venture capital office and artificial intelligence tech hub supported by ADIO.