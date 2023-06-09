UAE, Cambodia Forge New Economic Agreement, Set To Double Trade

The United Arab Emirates and Cambodia have signed an economic agreement that aims to more than double non-oil bilateral trade between them in the coming years. The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement aims to boost trade from $407 million in 2022 to $1 billion, the UAE’s Economy Ministry said on Thursday.

The agreement was signed in Phnom Penh by the UAE’s foreign trade minister, Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi, and Cambodia’s commerce minister, Pan Sorasak, in the presence of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.

The two countries concluded talks in April on the agreement, which is expected to be ratified and to come into effect later this year. The agreement aims to eliminate or reduce customs duties, remove unnecessary trade barriers, support investment, open market access to services exports, and create more opportunities for business partnerships.

The agreement with Cambodia is the fifth such pact signed by the UAE in the past few years, following similar agreements with India, Israel, Indonesia, and Turkey. A sixth pact, with Kenya, is close to conclusion.

Al Zeyoudi said the agreement with Cambodia marks a “new milestone in our foreign trade agenda that strengthens our growing role in the east-west trade corridor.” He said the UAE is aiming to double its non-oil foreign trade by 2031 and expand particularly into the growing economies of Southeast Asia.

As well as developing new trade corridors, the UAE is focusing on diversifying its exports, with metals and minerals projected to account for 73% of UAE exports by 2030. UAE exports in general are expected to increase by 5.5% annually to reach $545 billion by 2030, a rate faster than the global average.

In return, the UAE is one of Cambodia’s top trading partners in the Arab world, accounting for 70% of its trade with the region in 2022.