Donate
Light Theme
Log In
UAE, Cambodia Forge New Economic Agreement, Set To Double Trade
News Updates
United Arab Emirates
Cambodia
economic agreement
non-oil bilateral trade
east-west trade corridor

UAE, Cambodia Forge New Economic Agreement, Set To Double Trade

The Media Line Staff
06/09/2023

The United Arab Emirates and Cambodia have signed an economic agreement that aims to more than double non-oil bilateral trade between them in the coming years. The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement aims to boost trade from $407 million in 2022 to $1 billion, the UAE’s Economy Ministry said on Thursday.

The agreement was signed in Phnom Penh by the UAE’s foreign trade minister, Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi, and Cambodia’s commerce minister, Pan Sorasak, in the presence of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.

The two countries concluded talks in April on the agreement, which is expected to be ratified and to come into effect later this year. The agreement aims to eliminate or reduce customs duties, remove unnecessary trade barriers, support investment, open market access to services exports, and create more opportunities for business partnerships.

The agreement with Cambodia is the fifth such pact signed by the UAE in the past few years, following similar agreements with India, Israel, Indonesia, and Turkey. A sixth pact, with Kenya, is close to conclusion.

Al Zeyoudi said the agreement with Cambodia marks a “new milestone in our foreign trade agenda that strengthens our growing role in the east-west trade corridor.” He said the UAE is aiming to double its non-oil foreign trade by 2031 and expand particularly into the growing economies of Southeast Asia.

As well as developing new trade corridors, the UAE is focusing on diversifying its exports, with metals and minerals projected to account for 73% of UAE exports by 2030. UAE exports in general are expected to increase by 5.5% annually to reach $545 billion by 2030, a rate faster than the global average.

In return, the UAE is one of Cambodia’s top trading partners in the Arab world, accounting for 70% of its trade with the region in 2022.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.