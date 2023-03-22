UAE Considers Reducing Diplomatic Representation in Israel

The United Arab Emirates is considering reducing its diplomatic representation in Israel following remarks by Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich that “the Palestinian people do not exist,” according to Arabic media. Emirati Foreign Ministry officials have reportedly ordered the UAE’s ambassador to Israel not to meet with Israeli government representatives.

The UAE has been a leading voice in the Arab world supporting the normalization process with Israel. However, tensions have risen between the two countries, and Emirati President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed reportedly told Israeli officials that the UAE cannot operate jointly with Israel until they are sure that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has a government he can control.

Last month, the UAE condemned other statements made by Smotrich when he said that the Palestinian town of Huwara should be razed to the ground. He later apologized for his remarks.

The UAE has also announced that it plans to stop buying Israeli defense systems in protest of the policies and rhetoric of the Netanyahu administration.

Transportation Minister Miri Regev, in a speech at a conference on Wednesday, criticized the UAE and said she did not like visiting Dubai and would not be going back.

Later on Wednesday she disavowed her remarks as an attempt at humor and accused the media of twisting her words. Despite her initial comments, she said that she spoke to the Emirati ambassador to Israel about visiting the Gulf city again.